The city of Stillwater released a statement about upcoming flooding of the St. Croix River this spring.
"Over the weekend, the area received 1-1.5 inches of rain. On Monday, March 30, the National Weather Service forecast for the St. Croix River at Stillwater, shows the river will rise to minor flood stage and is estimated to crest at 687.5' on Monday, April 6. Stillwater Public Works will begin flood mitigation efforts at 6 a.m. on March 31. As a result, Parking Lots 2, 4, 9, 10, and 11 will be closed at midnight (12 a.m.) tonight. Nelson, Myrtle, and Mulberry streets will be closed at Water St. The Lift and Loop Trail will be closed from the Zephyr Theater to south of Downtown.Please obey all signage and thank you for your patience."
