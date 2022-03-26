Shown after winning the South Region tournament on March 6, the Stillwater Bantam AA team went on to place third in the state tournament on March 18-20 at Lake of the Woods International Arena in Baudette. Team members include, front row, from left, Blake Vanek, Conor McGlynn, Luke Geisbauer, Brody Dustin, Luke Myers, Cole Salazar, Jonas Kohn and Landon Huber. Second row, head coach Gregg Gripentrog, Cal Grilz, Gavin Salazar, Thomas Cass, Alex Oehlke, John Karkula, Brady McElmury, Trey Fredenberg, Cole Braunshausen, assistant coach Bob Dustin, Carson Kingbay, assistant coach Thomas Vanek and assistant coach Coach Bill Kohn. (Contributed photo)
The Stillwater Area Hockey Association’s Bantam AA hockey team wrapped up an outstanding season with a third-place finish in the state tournament on March 18-20 at Lake of the Woods International Arena in Baudette.
Stillwater defeated Bemidji 6-2 in the third-place game — one day after having a 15-game unbeaten streak snapped by eventual champion Moorhead in the semifinals. Moorhead went on to defeat Eden Prairie 5-3 in the state championship game.
After slipping past West St. Paul 2-1 on an overtime goal by Blake Vanek in the quarterfinals, Stillwater fell behind 4-0 in the semifinals against Moorhead. Stillwater scored three straight goals to climb back within 4-3, but Moorhead added two insurance goals to cap a 6-3 victory.
Trey Fredenberg and Jonas Kohn each scored two goals in Stillwater’s victory over Bemidji. Brady McElmury and Lucas Meyers also contributed a goal apiece.
Stillwater finished the season with a 32-12-7, including 14-1-2 in its last 17 games.
That late-season stretch included several nail-biters as Stillwater won an overtime game in the district, region and state tournaments.
Stillwater defeated rival White Bear Lake 4-3 in overtime to win the District 2 championship. Then in the South Region tournament at Mankato, Stillwater outlasted Shakopee 4-3 in overtime in the opener and defeated eventual state runner-up Eden Prairie 5-3 in the finals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.