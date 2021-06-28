Discover Stillwater is hosting its ninth annual photo contest where amateur or professional photographers are eligible to win for capturing stunning photos of the city.
Photogs may submit their best Stillwater images now until Oct. 31, for the chance to win $100-$300 or a Stillwater Getaway Package valued at $1,300.
There will be first, second and third place cash prizes and a popular vote category who wins the grand prize of the Stillwater Getaway Package which includes the following: • 2-night stay at Hotel Crosby, Stillwater’s newest hotel offering a blend of luxury and comfort right on Main Street with a rooftop salt water hot-tub and on-site restaurant.
• Just for Me Spa $100 gift card
• Two tickets for a cruise on the Stillwater River Boats
• Two tickets to a performance at Zephyr Theatre
• Two tickets for Stillwater Ghost Walk tours
• Two tickets for the Stillwater Trolley history tour
• 2 Cruiser Bike Rentals from Diro Outdoors
• $50 at the new Forge & Foundry Distillery
• $50 at each of these shops: Smith & Trade Merciantile, Reclaiming Beautiful, Valley Bookseller , Sota Clothing , Apricot Lane , Minnesota Made.
• $50 at each of these restaurants: The Lumberjack , Charlie’s Irish Pub, The Freight House
Winners will all also receive recognition on the DiscoverStillwater.com website and social media as well as a showcase in the 2022 Official Stillwater Visitors Guide. Images are encouraged from all four seasons and be taken in Stillwater.
Ideas can include people and/or places that portray Stillwater’s history, people having fun, events, landmarks, scenery, attractions, dining, lodging, river activities, weddings, culinary travel, art scene, families, nature, adventure, boutiques or architecture.
. Up to five images can be submitted with a preferred minimum resolution of 300 DPI.
Official contest rules and entry page link as well as a list of past winners is available at http://www.DiscoverStillwater.com/photo-contest.
The Grand Prize Popular Vote winner will be determined by an online voting tool the first week in November limiting the voting to the top 25 photos as selected by a panel of judges from the Discover Stillwater Board members who also traditionally select the cash prize winners.
Winners will be notified mid-November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.