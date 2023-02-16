It was a celebratory — and occasionally emotional — tribute for Chris Engler as Stillwater Area High School honored the 1977 graduate and former NBA player prior to the boys basketball game against Forest Lake on Friday, Feb. 10 at SAHS.

The stands were full as the Ponies unveiled a banner representing the No. 55 jersey that Engler wore while leading the Ponies to consecutive state tournament appearances in 1976 and 1977.

