The only Stillwater graduate to play in the NBA, Chris Engler was honored with the retirement of his No. 55 jersey prior to the Ponies’ victory over Forest Lake on Friday, Feb. 10 at Stillwater Area High School. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Dean Anderson, right, who joined Chris Engler in earning all-conference honors for Stillwater’s 1977 state tournament team, greets his former teammate following the retirement of Engler’s No. 55 jersey.
The banner honoring Engler was unveiled during the ceremony. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
It was a celebratory — and occasionally emotional — tribute for Chris Engler as Stillwater Area High School honored the 1977 graduate and former NBA player prior to the boys basketball game against Forest Lake on Friday, Feb. 10 at SAHS.
The stands were full as the Ponies unveiled a banner representing the No. 55 jersey that Engler wore while leading the Ponies to consecutive state tournament appearances in 1976 and 1977.
With the current Stillwater players lined up behind him, Engler and his wife, Cara, listened as public address announcer Terry Murphy listed off Engler’s many accomplishments and quotes from select former coaches and teammates.
Engler was an all-conference and all-state performer for the Ponies under hall-of-fame coach Duane Mutschler. A 6-foot-11 post player, Engler played college basketball at the University of Minnesota and the University of Wyoming. He held the school record for career rebounds for more than three decades and still holds school records for rebounds in a season (415) and rebounds per game in a season (15.4). Engler also set the team’s single game rebounding record with 32 boards against North St. Paul in 1977.
Engler’s previous single-season school record of 21.4 points per game in 1977 stood for 44 years until current Ponies standout Max Shikenjanski broke it two years ago.
He spent five seasons in the NBA after getting selected in the third round of the 1982 draft by the Golden State Warriors. He also played for the New Jersey Nets, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers — before retiring in 1988.
Engler, who also returned and taught at SAHS for many years before retiring a few years ago, was grateful, but brief in his remarks while thanking the many coaches and teammates who helped him along the way.
Ales for ALS fundraiser
He also promoted the upcoming “Ales for ALS Beer Release” fundraiser that is taking place on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Lift Bridge Brewing Company in Stillwater. Engler has been battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, the past few years.
As part of its release party for a Hazy IPA, Lift Bridge Brewing is raising money for ALS research from 4-8 p.m.
In addition to food by Taqueria Los Paisanos from 2-8 p.m., and entertainment by DJ Bday from 4-8 p.m., Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame member Kent Hrbek and former Oakland A’s All-Star catcher Terry Steinbach will be on hand for a photo/autograph session from 6-7 p.m.
There will also be a silent auction that features autographed items from Karl Anthony Towns, Mike Cuddyer, Nick Bosa, Tony Oliva and Glen Perkins, in addition to ticket and hotel packages.
