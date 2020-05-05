Electronics Technician 3rd Class Travis Andreasen, from Stillwater, Minn., verifies the taste and texture of a batch of marinara sauce in the wardroom galley aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). Culinary Specialists and Food Service Assistants work tirelessly, night and day, to provide well cooked and delectable meals to the ship’s crew. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brandon Harris)