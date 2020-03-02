Stillwater native Anton (Tony) Schoene has officially retired from his position as Senior Chief Petty Officer for the United States Navy. He served in the Navy for 23 years and spent much of his career based in Washington as a Missile Technician (MT).
Schoene grew up in Stillwater, where his father Karl started the Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter Restaurant in 1966. Some of his favorite activities growing up in the area included Lumberjack Days and biking around Stillwater and Oak Park Heights.
Schoene graduated from Stillwater Area High School in 1994, which was the first graduating class in the current high school. He decided to enlist in the Navy two years later.
“I love my hometown, but decided to enlist to get away for a while and see the world,” Schoene said. “It ended up being a crazy adventure.”
Schoene first reported to Great Lakes, Ill., where he graduated from recruit training in November of 1996. He then completed Basic Enlisted Submarine School, both “A” School and “C” School, where he earned the rating of MT. He also met his wife Heather during that time.
His first duty station was the USS Florida Blue from 1997 to 2001 at Naval Base Kitsap in Washington. He was assigned to the Strategic Missile Division and earned his submarine warfare insignia. Schoene’s first shore duty was Trident Training Facility at the same base from 2001 to 2004, where he served as a Master Training Specialist.
In 2008, after two more terms of duty in Washington and Florida, Schoene was promoted to Chief Petty Officer. He then transferred to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida and served as Fleet Training Specialist for the entire US and UK ballistic missile submarine fleet.
Schoene’s final sea tours were at the USS Pennsylvania Gold and USS Nebraska Gold from 2012 to 2014 at Naval Base Kitsap in Washington. There, he was the leading Missile Division Chief Petty Officer, where he supervised the strategic on load and off load of 24 Trident II D5 nuclear missiles.
Through the Navy’s Personnel Exchange Program with the Royal Navy in the United Kingdom, Schoene was the first submarine MT in history to serve as the Operations Group Planning Officer for the UK’s Strategic Weapons Project Team at Ministry of Defense Abbey Wood in Bristol, UK.
“Just working in England was awesome, but my family and I were also able to visit 29 countries while we were there,” Schoene said.
His final tour was at Travis Air Force Base in California from 2017 to 2020, where Schoene served as the Senior Enlisted Advisor at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.
“I wouldn’t trade my experiences for the world,” Schoene said. “I saw the world and did things I never thought I was going to be able to do.”
After finishing his leave, Schoene is planning to pursue a master’s degree in engineering management at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. He hopes combine that and his bachelor of science in workforce education and development to work as a trainer or supervisor.
Schoene’s service was recognized at his retirement ceremony on Friday, Feb. 21. That day was also officially proclaimed “Tony Schoene Day” in Stillwater by the city council in recognition of his service and dedication.
“Receiving that kind of recognition from my hometown means so much to me,” Schoene said. “I’m always proud to say that I’m from Stillwater.”
