In March, Lynda.com was upgraded to LinkedIn Learning. Users now have access to more than 16,000 online courses, all available for free with a library card. The courses are taught by real-world professionals covering in-demand skills.
Over 50 new courses are added weekly to provide the most relevant and current learning opportunities across the business, tech, and creative sectors.
From “Finance for Non-Financial Managers” to “The Practicing Photographer”, classes are available for a variety of interest areas and ability levels.
To start skill building, go to stillwaterlibrary.org and scroll down to Digital Library. Click on Research & Online Courses and choose LinkedIn Learning in the A-Z list of research databases. A LinkedIn profile is not needed to access this service. For past users of Lynda, all learning history from Lynda.com migrated automatically to LinkedIn Learning.
Library Programs:
Preschool Irish Music Class: Monday, April 19, 10:15 a.m.
Join Miss Alisa, an early childhood music instructor at the Center for Irish Music in Saint Paul, to learn toe-tapping rhymes, songs, and tunes from the Irish tradition! This is a live Zoom program, and registration is required. Registrants will be invited to pick up an event participation kit (to keep), containing an egg shaker, scarf and lyrics sheet.
Sculpt Your Own
Planter Pot: Tuesday, April 20, 6 p.m.
This adult art class is already full. For other upcoming adult programs, view our event calendar at stillwaterlibrary.org/library-events. Registration typically opens 4 weeks in advance of program date.
Baby Bear’s Story Kitchen: Wednesday,
April 21, 10:15 a.m.
Chef Baby Bear invites you to join him (and Miss Kim) in cooking up some stories, songs and poems. Each 20-25 minute program will include an appearance by Baby Bear with one additional Storytime element. This week features Daniel Finds a Poem by Micha Archer.
The accompanying recipe is for Creepy Crawly Snacks. Storytimes are posted on Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Adult art kit
The library’s newest kit for adults is a small star-shaped pin cushion. We’ll provide the supplies and instructions. You provide the creativity. Kits will be available while supplies last. No registration needed. Stop by the library during Express Hours or drive through the ramp during Curbside to pick up a kit.
Youth STEAM Kits:
Stop in during Express Hours to pick up a take-home activity designed to promote science, technology, engineering, arts and math during the months of March and April, while supplies last
Each kit includes instructions, supplies, info bits, and recommended reading suggestions. Kits are typically available beginning the first Saturday of the month, while supplies last.
March’s kits are Rainbow Formation (preschool), Shelter from the Sun (grades K-5), and Macramé Rainbow (tween & teen). April’s kits are Parachute Play (preschool), Rocks & Minerals (grades K-5), 3D Holograph Projector (tween & tween).
Library hours
The Stillwater library will be open on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays from 1 - 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop in for 60 minutes or less to browse the shelves, check out items, or use a computer.
Curbside pick-up services are also available. Visit stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for information about library materials, programs and services. To receive library updates, sign up for our e-newsletter at the bottom of the home page.
Quote of the Week:
“It is possible to fly without motors, but not without knowledge and skill.”
- Wilbur Wright
