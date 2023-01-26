A GoFundMe account has been set up for a Stillwater family after a fire damaged their home and most of its contents on the 500 block of Williams Street South on Jan. 24.
The fire reportedly started after a dryer or something near it malfunctioned. Reed Sigmund had to bust his way through a window and descend from the roof without shoes or a shirt to escape smoke and flames that engulfed the home.
Autumn Ness, also home at the time of the fire, which started around 10 a.m., said her husband had to be hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation, but is expected to recover, according to her post on a GoFundMe page.
The couple’s sons were both at school at the time of the fire. The home sustained significant damage.
Sigmund and Ness are both actors at Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis. In a post on the GoFundMe page, Ness was grateful for all the support they have received since the fire erupted. “We love you Theatre Latté Da and the great Elissa Adams, we love you Childrens Theatre Company Staff who basically teched our day into being manageable and clothed! We love you Dean Holt and Stacy McIntosh Holt for thinking of what would help the boys feel like things would be ok. Ask Reed about breaking the window and jumping off the roof shirtless and without shoes, because he’s Reed. And fire PSA- LEAVE! It was less than 90 seconds from “I smell something,” to no light and no air. Be safe friends.”
As of Thursday morning, Jan. 26, an estimated $50,000 had been raised for the family through the social media page.
Stillwater, Bayport, Lake Elmo and Mahtomedi fire departments responded to the fire, according to Stillwater Fire Chief Stuart Glaser. Crews were on scene within four minutes of the call and knocked the fire down quickly, he said.
Additional crews provided ventilation, salvage and overhaul operations, according to a release issued by the department. One Stillwater firefighter was injured due to a falling beam and transported to Lakeview Hospital for treatment of a shoulder injury, but has been released.
Glaser said hydrants on site were well cleared of snow, which helps crews get suppression efforts under way quickly. He thanked residents and others who take the time to clear snow away from hydrants so when crews respond they don’t have to dig snow away. “It’s a tremendous help and we really appreciate that,” said Glaser.
The incredible four minute response time by the department was partially due to training they happened to be doing that day at the fire department. “When the call came in we had eight or nine people right there so we were able to get out quickly,” Glaser said.
