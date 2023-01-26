A GoFundMe account has been set up for a Stillwater family after a fire damaged their home and most of its contents on the 500 block of Williams Street South on Jan. 24. 

The fire reportedly started after a dryer or something near it malfunctioned. Reed Sigmund had to bust his way through a window and descend from the roof without shoes or a shirt to escape smoke and flames that engulfed the home. 

