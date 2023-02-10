The Washington County Historical Society is excited to announce a free program by WCHS Executive Director Brent Peterson on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Washington County Heritage Center. Peterson will speak on local legend John Jeremy and his mysteriously proficient ability to find missing persons deceased in bodies of water. The Washington County Heritage Center is located at 1862 Greeley Street South, Stillwater.

Over the course of history, families develop special skills such as blacksmithing, gold and silver smiths, plus many other occupations that are handed down through the generations. The Jeremy family had a side business of finding persons who had drowned in a body of water. The patriarch of the family, John Jeremy, started this unusual business in the 1870s, and three generations of Jeremys carried on the tradition until the 1950s.

