The Washington County Historical Society is excited to announce a free program by WCHS Executive Director Brent Peterson on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Washington County Heritage Center. Peterson will speak on local legend John Jeremy and his mysteriously proficient ability to find missing persons deceased in bodies of water. The Washington County Heritage Center is located at 1862 Greeley Street South, Stillwater.
Over the course of history, families develop special skills such as blacksmithing, gold and silver smiths, plus many other occupations that are handed down through the generations. The Jeremy family had a side business of finding persons who had drowned in a body of water. The patriarch of the family, John Jeremy, started this unusual business in the 1870s, and three generations of Jeremys carried on the tradition until the 1950s.
The family of the missing victim would contact John Jeremy, a contract was drawn up between the parties, and an amount for finding the body was determined. John would then go on to the body of water, alone, usually at night, without anyone else besides maybe his son, to look for the body. In the morning, he would have the body with him. What made the business even more unusual was how successful it was – when other search parties came up empty, John Jeremy and family were able to make the discovery.
Event attendees can attend in-person at the Heritage Center or at home on Zoom. No reservations are required. Visit wchsmn.org/event/johnjeremy to access the Zoom link.
The program is free to the public. For questions, contact Washington County Heritage Center Site Manager Emily Krawczewski at emily.krawczewski@wchsmn.org or 651-439-2298. The Washington County Heritage Center is open for visitors Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
