Following the Minnesota State High School’s decision earlier this week to return the football and volleyball seasons to the fall, the new schedules were released on Thursday.

The games will be lived streamed, but spectators will not be allowed to attend volleyball matches. In football, each team will be limited to 125 tickets each for a total of 250 spectators allowed in the stadium.

Roseville is the only team from the Metro East sub-district not on Stillwater’s schedule this fall for football.

In volleyball, the SEC has been separated into North and South divisions. Stillwater is in the South and will play Cretin-Derham Hall, East Ridge, Park and Woodbury twice each. The Ponies will play one regular season match against each team in the North, which includes Forest Lake, Mounds View, Irondale, Roseville and White Bear Lake.

At the end conclusion of the regular season, the North and South divisions will play cross-over games to determine their final SEC placing.

Here is a look at the new schedules for the Stillwater Ponies in each sport.

Football

Friday, Oct. 9 White Bear Lake 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16 at Woodbury 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23 Mounds View 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30 Shakopee 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6 at Cretin-Derham Hall (UST) 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11 at East Ridge 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 17 Playoffs TBA

Saturday, Nov. 21 Playoffs TBA

Friday, Nov. 27 Playoffs TBA

Volleyball

Thursday, Oct. 8 East Ridge 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Cretin-Derham Hall 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14 Mounds View 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 20 Woodbury 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22 Park 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27 at White Bear Lake 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29 Irondale 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 4 Forest Lake 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5 at Park 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 10 Cretin-Derham Hall 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12 at Woodbury 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Roseville 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 19 at East Ridge 7 p.m.

TBA SEC cross-over game TBA

TBA Section 4AAAA tourney TBA

