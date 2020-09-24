Following the Minnesota State High School’s decision earlier this week to return the football and volleyball seasons to the fall, the new schedules were released on Thursday.
The games will be lived streamed, but spectators will not be allowed to attend volleyball matches. In football, each team will be limited to 125 tickets each for a total of 250 spectators allowed in the stadium.
Roseville is the only team from the Metro East sub-district not on Stillwater’s schedule this fall for football.
In volleyball, the SEC has been separated into North and South divisions. Stillwater is in the South and will play Cretin-Derham Hall, East Ridge, Park and Woodbury twice each. The Ponies will play one regular season match against each team in the North, which includes Forest Lake, Mounds View, Irondale, Roseville and White Bear Lake.
At the end conclusion of the regular season, the North and South divisions will play cross-over games to determine their final SEC placing.
Here is a look at the new schedules for the Stillwater Ponies in each sport.
Football
Friday, Oct. 9 White Bear Lake 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16 at Woodbury 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23 Mounds View 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30 Shakopee 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 6 at Cretin-Derham Hall (UST) 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 11 at East Ridge 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 17 Playoffs TBA
Saturday, Nov. 21 Playoffs TBA
Friday, Nov. 27 Playoffs TBA
Volleyball
Thursday, Oct. 8 East Ridge 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Cretin-Derham Hall 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 14 Mounds View 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 20 Woodbury 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22 Park 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 27 at White Bear Lake 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29 Irondale 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 4 Forest Lake 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 5 at Park 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 10 Cretin-Derham Hall 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 12 at Woodbury 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Roseville 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 19 at East Ridge 7 p.m.
TBA SEC cross-over game TBA
TBA Section 4AAAA tourney TBA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.