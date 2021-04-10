The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce will host its fifth annual Chamber gala Thursday, May 20, at JX Event Venue, themed “The Mad Hatters’s Ball.”
In addition to socializing and a multi-course dinner, the gala will have theme-inspired decor and entertainment, plus a silent auction and a community award celebration.
The public is welcome. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit GreaterStillwaterChamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.