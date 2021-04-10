The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce will host its fifth annual Chamber gala Thursday, May 20, at JX Event Venue, themed “The Mad Hatters’s Ball.”

In addition to socializing and a multi-course dinner, the gala will have theme-inspired decor and entertainment, plus a silent auction and a community award celebration.

The public is welcome. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit GreaterStillwaterChamber.com.

