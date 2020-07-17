The Stillwater Pony Girls Volleyball Camp resumed this week following a two-week shutdown after a participant tested positive for COVID-19.
The camp, which is for Stillwater Area High School players entering grades 9-12, began on June 15 with sessions scheduled four days per week through early August.
The player was tested on June 30 and the district was alerted the following day when the test came back positive.
“We found out on (July 1) and shut it down on (July 2),” SAHS Activities Director Ricky Michel said earlier this week. “(July 13) is the last day of the shutdown, which will be two weeks.”
Michel acknowledged a disruption like this in one of the many summer training programs is not a huge surprise, despite taking numerous precautions to try and limit the spread of the coronavirus. The player was prompted to get tested following exposure to someone not affiliated with the Stillwater camp.
“She stayed in her pod, but because coaches crossed over and worked with other players we had to shut the whole thing down,” Michel said. “The five other girls in that pod tested negative.”
Though steps have been taken to help lower the risks involved with returning to the court for volleyball and other sports, Michel suggested a suspension like this was not a matter of if, but when. He said the social distancing that exists within these supervised activities are not as carefully adhered to once players leave for the day.
“I think it was inevitable,” Michel said. “You take a look at how people and people in their 20s are socializing and it’s just inevitable that somebody is going to pick it up, there’s no doubt.”
According to the most recent data available on July 16, Washington County reported 1,344 cases, which ranks seventh highest among the state’s 87 counties. Washington County ranks fifth in Minnesota with 262,440 residents based on the most recent population figures.
Volleyball was the first camp at SAHS to experience an interruption as the result of a positive test, but the gymnastics camp for the Ponies was also put on hold.
“From the gymnastics side, they didn’t have an athlete but they had a sibling who tested positive so they are just starting to open up,” Michel said.
Each of the sports organizing camps and workouts during the summer coaching waiver period, which runs through Aug. 7, were required to submit plans that generally create more social distancing with smaller groups of athletes. Sanitation stations are set up and athletes are required to bring their own water bottles.
“As far as protocols, all of these activities have a plan in place and we have to keep that on file,” Michel said. “For the most part the coaches have been doing a good job. Everybody has their plan in place and so far we’ve had pretty limited exposure and they have followed through on what they said they were going to do and that’s all we can ask.
“The coaches have been doing a pretty good job. The battle they deal with is keeping kids away from each other and keeping kids socially distanced from one another. That’s a constant battle, and it’s difficult because it’s not common practice for many people or for many of those young people both at home and in their social settings. You’re asking a leopard to change its spots and it’s not easy.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
