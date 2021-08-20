Athletes and coaches for Stillwater Area High School teams kicked off the fall sports season with their first practices of the season this week. The pool at Stillwater Middle School looked like rush hour — except with traffic moving briskly — as the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team conducted practice on Wednesday, Aug. 18. The Ponies, who will host the SEC Relays on Thursday, Aug. 26, enter the season with victories in 177 consecutive dual meets dating back to 2003. The program has also won 18 straight conference championships and 19 section titles in a row. The Stillwater football team, below, also held its first practices this week after claiming the program’s first conference or sub-district title since 2012 a year ago. The Ponies will open the season by hosting Centennial on Thursday, Sept. 2. Bottom, the Stillwater girls soccer team won its third straight Section 4AA title last fall, but its season ended without a state tournament due to COVID-19. The Ponies will host Moorhead in their season opener on Friday, Aug. 17. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)

