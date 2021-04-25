Art Guild member and local photographer Bob Lyksett will become the new and sole owner of the Stillwater Art Guild Gallery on April 19.
Lyksett, who has been a member of the Art Guild for several years, will continue to build upon the business model begun 21 years ago by well-known Stillwater artist and gallery founder Randall Raduenz.
Lyksett is a photographer who was raised out west in the Rocky Mountains, specifically Salt Lake City, Utah. He has been an artist in the gallery for over six years and a co-owner for the past two years, and has always dreamed of owning his own art gallery. He specializes in landscape photography, with an emphasis on the St. Croix Valley. Lyksett, his wife Christine, two sons (and two dogs) reside in Hudson, Wisconsin.
When Randy Raduenz started the gallery 21 years ago he chose the “guild” type business model, which allowed artists to rent wall space by the square foot and sell directly to the public, eliminating the often high commissions charged by many traditional galleries.
Hundreds of area artists have had the opportunity to sell their work in the gallery over the years, in fact many artists who began their journey with the Art Guild are still there. The Art Guild has endured where many galleries have not, surviving economic recessions, big box retail, online shopping and now a pandemic.
Through it all, it has remained steadfast, attracting many of the best artists in the area (95 at present) as well as local and out-of-town customers looking for quality art.
To many local artists, the Art Guild has been their “spiritual art home,” providing both a professional and social hub – well known for lavish and frequent gala receptions.
Although Raduenz will no longer be owner, he will still be maintaining his studio space in the gallery, offering his framing and painting skills as RJR Studio.
The gallery will continue at its location at 402 N. Main St. in downtown Stillwater, adjacent to the historic Isaac Staples Sawmill and continue to be the source for Art and Framing in the St. Croix Valley.
Current Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m., Thursday through Monday with plans to expand in the future. Phone 651-689-0149 for more information.
Website: www.artguildgallery.com.
