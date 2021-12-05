Stillwater Area Wrestling holding food drive for Valley Outreach on Dec. 12
For the second year in a row, Stillwater Area Wrestling (SAW) is holding a donation drive for Valley Outreach, a local nonprofit organization that provides people with a wide range of support and services — including food, clothing and/or help navigating resources during challenging times. This year’s collection event will take place on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 1-4 p.m.
People are encouraged to donate products or cash and SAW is making it easy to do so with a convenient drop-off site located at 1750 Newberry Ave N, West Lakeland MN 55043. Contributors should pull in by the pole barn where there will be wrestlers on hand to unload the vehicle.
Suggested donations include cash, canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon and sardines), grains (pasta, whole grain pasta, rice, quinoa and couscous), spices and oils (salt/pepper, garlic, cumin, cinnamon, salad dressing, condiments and olive oil), cereal (whole grain, hot or cold, and kid-friendly) and hygiene products (paper towels, toilet paper, soap, shampoo/conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and diapers).
SAW is hoping to better the totals raised in last year’s inaugural food drive, which collected 2,503 pounds of food — which equates to roughly 1,996 meals — and $1,440 in monetary donations, which provides another 360 meals.
For questions or additional information, please contact Tanya Ballantyne at 651-206-0509.
