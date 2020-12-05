Despite having the start of its season delayed due to COVID-19, members of the Stillwater wrestling community are not sitting idle.
Stillwater Area Wrestling (SAW) is holding a donation drive for Valley Outreach, a local nonprofit organization that provides people with a wide range of support and services — including food, clothing and/or help navigating resources during challenging times.
People are encouraged to donate products or cash and SAW is making it easy to do so with a drop-off scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 13 from 2-5 p.m. The convenient drop-off site is located at 1750 Newberry Ave N, Stillwater MN 55082. There will be balloons marking the driveway entrance and contributors should drive to the door of the pole barn where items will be unloaded for you. Masks will be worn and social distance guidelines followed.
“This is a crazy and unprecedented year for all of us,” said Dennis Lemire, who is president of the Stillwater Wrestling Booster Club. “Even during these times there are some that have greater needs than others, and some of us that are able to help them.”
Suggested donations include cash, canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon and sardines), grains (pasta, whole grain pasta, rice, quinoa and couscous), spices and oils (salt/pepper, garlic, cumin, cinnamon, salad dressing, condiments and olive oil), cereal (whole grain, hot or cold, and kid-friendly) and hygiene products (paper towels, toilet paper, soap, shampoo/conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and diapers).
If anyone would like to set up a time to drop off a donation other than the afternoon of Dec. 13, you can set up a drop-off with organizer Tanya Ballantyne at 651-206-0509.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.