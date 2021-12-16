Stillwater Area Wrestling (SAW) held its second annual donation drive on Dec. 12 and collected 2,403 pounds of food and $1,000 for Valley Outreach.

In two years, this event has taken in 4,906 pounds of food and $2,440 for Valley Outreach.

“We are grateful to everyone that came out and donated,” donation drive organizer Tanya Ballantyne said. “Every little bit helps.” (Contributed photo)

