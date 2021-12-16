Stillwater Area Wrestling delivers for Valley Outreach The Gazette Dec 16, 2021 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Stillwater Area Wrestling (SAW) held its second annual donation drive on Dec. 12 and collected 2,403 pounds of food and $1,000 for Valley Outreach. (Contributed photo) Stillwater Area Wrestling (SAW) held its second annual donation drive on Dec. 12 and collected 2,403 pounds of food and $1,000 for Valley Outreach. (Contributed photo) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stillwater Area Wrestling (SAW) held its second annual donation drive on Dec. 12 and collected 2,403 pounds of food and $1,000 for Valley Outreach.In two years, this event has taken in 4,906 pounds of food and $2,440 for Valley Outreach.“We are grateful to everyone that came out and donated,” donation drive organizer Tanya Ballantyne said. “Every little bit helps.” (Contributed photo) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stillwater Area Wrestling Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 2021 Reader Choice Winners E-Editions Stillwater Gazette Dec 10, 2021 0 Stillwater Valley Life Dec 10, 2021 0
