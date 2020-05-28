The transition from high school senior to high school graduate is one often filled with unknowns. For the graduates of Stillwater Area High School Class of 2020, this step is filled with even more unknowns and — unfortunately — sacrifices due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Instead of the annual graduation ceremony, facultity, staff, parents and family and friends will celebrate the class of 2020 with a non-traditional online-only commencement ceremony May 30.
On Friday, May 8, 2020, Governor Walz, in conjunction with the Department of Education, Department of Health and Department of Public Safety, established guidelines with specific respect to high school graduation ceremonies. These guidelines do not allow for in-person ceremonies or public gatherings of any size, but instead, direct schools to hold virtual graduation ceremonies.
The Stillwater Area High School virtual commencement ceremony will premiere live on YouTube, Facebook and Valley Access Cable Channel 15 at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 30. The video will be embedded on the district’s website, along with links to YouTube and Facebook.
Graduates picked up caps and gowns to wear at home May 26 and 27, and families are encouraged to share photos and videos of their graduate on social media using the hashtag #PonyGrad20.
During the online ceremony, there will be a student speaker and all of the traditional elements of an in-person commencement, with a few unique elements worked in. Each student’s name will be called and their photo will appear during the “roll call” portion of the ceremony.
Graduate parade
The cities of Stillwater, Oak Park Heights and Bayport, with support from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, are hosting a parade to honor the class of 2020 on Friday, May 29.
All graduates and their families are invited to participate. The lineup for the parade will begin at 8 p.m. in the Stillwater Area High School main parking lot. The parade will start at 8:34 p.m.
To keep our students and families safe throughout this event, participants are not allowed to get out of their vehicles at any time, students are discouraged from riding in cars with other students, an parents are encouraged to drive so the graduates can enjoy the ride.
Families are welcome to decorate your vehicle or make signs to display in windows. Local police and fire departments will be escorting vehicles along the parade route: Stillwater Blvd. (CR5) to the north to Olive Street, then Olive Street to Owens Street, then Owens Street to the north to Myrtle Street, then Myrtle Street to the east to Main Street (TH 95), then Main Street to the south where the parade will end at Nelson Street in downtown Stillwater.
The parade is being organized and sponsored by the Ponies Touchdown Club, the Bayport Police Department, the Stillwater Police and Fire Departments, the Oak Park Heights Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Stillwater Area Public Schools.
