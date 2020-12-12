12-11 spo-Steele Twins.jpg

Afton-Lakeland Elementary fifth-grader Arianna Steele is shown with Twins Baseball/Softball Operations Manager Tyler Wells after placing third in the 5th-6th grade age group during the Minnesota Twins Baseball Camp Skills Champions Day festivities at CHS Field in St. Paul on Sunday, Sept. 20. (Contributed photo)

Arianna Steele of Woodbury participated in the Minnesota Twins Champions Day festivities at CHS Field in St. Paul on Sunday, Sept. 20.

The Afton-Lakeland Elementary School fifth-grader placed third in the 5th-6th-grade division of the skills competition, which measured performance in batting, fielding, throwing and running skills.

More than 600 boys and girls ages 6 to 14 participated in Minnesota Twins Baseball and Softball Camps during the 2020 season. At the end of the summer camp season, the top 10 finishers in each age category competed at Champions Day.

Champions Day was originally scheduled to be held at Target Field in Minneapolis, but was moved to CHS Field due to COVID-19 restrictions at the Twins’ stadium.

Steele qualified for the finals at the conclusion of the Twins Camp that was held at HealthEast Sports Center in Woodbury in August. Additional camps were conducted in Hopkins, St. Michael, Eden Prairie, Blaine, Apple Valley, Minnetonka, Delano, Farmington, Chaska and Edina.

The 2021 Minnesota Twins Baseball and Softball Camps schedule has not been finalized, but additional information on the camps are available at www.twinsbaseball.com/training.

Tags

Load comments