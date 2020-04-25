The 28th Annual 2020 Saint Croix Valley Pottery Tour will not be taking place in Minnesota at the seven host studios this year. After much discussion weighing safety logistics, and the critical need for social distancing, the Saint Croix Valley Pottery Tour will launch an online tour this year.
This is not a decision that the pottery community took lightly, as many potters depend upon The Saint Croix Valley Pottery Tour income to survive. There is also a community of pottery lovers anticipate attending this event every year.
To serve this dedicated audience, the online tour will offer web sales and virtual shopping appointments with host and guest artists on the tour weekend dates, May 8-10, 2020.
The Online Tour will be found at minnesotapotters.com, the Saint Croix Valley Pottery Tour website. It will consist of a list of participating potters with contact information for shoppers to set up virtual appointments. You can chat with artists, see their work and studios, and purchase pottery using video chat. There is also a list of participating potters web shops, where a robust selection of pieces will be published en masse for sale on May 8 at 10 a.m.
Check out the minnesotapotters.com web site in April to make virtual shopping appointments with the potters. Follow @stcroixvalleypotterytour on Instagram for previews and updates.
On May 8, web shops will go live at 10 a.m Central Daylight Time.
The Saint Croix Valley Pottery Tour hosts and guest potters have prepared a bountiful supply of pots that they have been working on for many months.
