St. Croix River Association changed its name on May 21 to the Wild Rivers Conservancy of the St. Croix and Namekagon. Nestled between Minnesota and Wisconsin, the St. Croix and Namekagon form the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, 255 miles of clean water flowing through a forested landscape, according to a press release from the Wild Rivers Conservancy. These wild rivers offer breathtaking beauty as well as numerous recreational opportunities. Visitors are able to camp, hike, take photos and observe wildlife in its natural habitat — or swim, paddle, fish, and more.
“Our new name also reflects our goals and hopes for the future,” Deb Ryun, executive director of the Wild Rivers Conservancy, said in a press release. “Not only will we increase visibility and support for our park and our work, we’ll make the most of resources to protect its rare cultural and natural features. And we’ll cultivate future park champions by creating unique visitor experiences and education opportunities for all ages.”
