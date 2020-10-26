St. Croix Curling Center readies for third season

THE GAZETTE
The St. Croix Curling Center is gearing up for its third season with the start of the fall season on Sunday, Nov. 1. The curling center, which was established in 2018, features five sheets of ice that are converted from the St. Mary’s Point Hockey Arena, which is located at 2489 Itasca Ave S, Lakeland, MN 55043.
Fall season registration is underway, with league times scheduled for Sundays at 2:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. The SCCC had a COVID-19 plan in place and will be practicing social distancing measures to help mitigate the spread while keeping curlers safe. The cost to participate in the fall league is $185.
Participants need to register in advance, and can do so at www.stcroixcurlingcenter.org.
For questions or additional information, contact Judy Taylor at 715-425-2054.
• Prior to the start of league play, there will be a Learn to Curl clinic held at 7 p.m. Oct. 30.
The session is designed as an introduction for first-time curlers or a refresher for those who haven’t played for a while.
