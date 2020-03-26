The latest directives from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in responding the corona virus extended the suspension of all high school activities, but also left open the possibility for an abbreviated spring sports season.
Following a briefing from Walz on Wednesday, March 25, the Minnesota State High School League reiterated its compliance with the Governor and kept in place the current suspension of spring sports and activities that was originally scheduled to run through the end of this week.
Schools will remain closed until at least Monday, May 4 and that is also the earliest the MSHSL will allow the resumption of spring sports and activities.
“We recognize the responsibility that everyone and every organization has in mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” said MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens. “In alignment with state leadership and the Governor, we support the actions to limit gatherings and to stay home as directed.”
More importantly for coaches and eager participants, the MSHSL did not make a decision to cancel the spring sports season altogether.
“I don’t think it was a surprise at all,” Stillwater Area High School Activities Director Ricky Michel said. “We had heard rumblings May 4 would be the date.”
Michel was pleased that a condensed season for athletes and teams remains an option.
“I like what MSHSL has done and they’ve done a great job of communicating with member schools and updating everything,” Michel said. “They weren’t like the NCAA, they are still not giving up and I think that’s very important.”
With new information — but little longer-term clarity — coming out each day, Michel found it difficult to speculate how any of this will play out over the next several weeks.
“I will say this, I’m a little more optimistic (Wednesday) than I was earlier in the week,” Michel said. “Monday I thought we were going to be done, but after listening to the Governor and his ideas to try and get the peak out earlier, I’m more hopeful we can make something out of nothing.
“If you talk to coaches, I think coaches are all in the same boat. I think they want to get something in. I think getting something in is better than getting nothing in.”
If a season does occur, it won’t be business as usual.
A condensed season would eliminate many nonconference games and events for most teams.
“The ADs have been working on their sports to see what kind of season they can recoup,” Michel said. “Some would be easier than others.”
Michel’s assigned spring sport among the Suburban East Conference ADs is baseball and he’s already put a rough schedule together.
“We’re making some accommodations,” Michel said. “I’ve made the schedule, posted it and let the coaches know to have them look at it and I asked them to respond as early as they can.”
He added the availability of officials will be a challenge, along with ensuring players don’t miss more class time in what has already been a challenging semester for students.
“Everybody will be looking for baseball umps every day of the week,” Michel said. “We would have one-umpire games. I can’t see it not happening.
“I think it’s also going to be tougher to take kids out of class and because you’re coming off distance learning, but those are accommodations coaches are going to be willing to make.”
The conference’s activities directors are scheduled to meet on April 1, where contingencies for each sport will be discussed.
He expects the impact would be similar for softball and baseball. Boys lacrosse requires more rest between games than girls lacrosse, so that may impact how a potential season in those sports would play out.
Track and field would see a dramatically reduced schedule.
Tennis has more flexibility than many sports, but Michel said golf would likely see a bigger impact.
“That will be the most challenging group to reschedule and we will probably have to adjust to nine-hole matches,” Michel said.
Synchronized swimming was the first spring sports team to begin practicing and he’s optimistic something could be worked out to ensure a season in that sport, even if it requires pushing back the date for the state meet — which traditionally takes place before Memorial Day weekend.
A chaotic May would be much better than the alternative, Michel suggested.
The MSHSL’s suspension of activities includes all training sessions, practices and scrimmages. Kids are allowed to train and prepare for their sports, but it can’t be mandatory.
MSHSL rules stipulate that coaches are allowed limited contact, but cannot suggest or support group practice sessions, provide performance feedback or “place undue influence on participants to take part in any individual workout or skills training.”
“They’re all giving me what they’re handing out to kids,” Michel said. “They’re handing out practice plans and training routines and getting them exactly what the (MSHSL) is allowing them to do. They’ve all been talking with kids and getting stuff out to kids, which is great, and probably being a bit of a counselor, too.”
Predictably, kids have been showing up on school grounds for their own training and workouts.
“You talk about social distancing and for most part they’ve been very respectful and they understand the situation,” Michel said. “They are kids and they think their resilient and nothing will hurt them, but what they don’t think about is down the road if you meet up with grandparents or somebody older. They’re kids and they think here and now and how does this impact me.”
And sometimes he needs to be even more direct.
“When we get more than 10 kids I have to kick them off,” Michel said. “I get that. If I were 17- or 18-years old and I was a senior in my last semester of my last sport, I’d be pretty impatient, so I’m empathetic. But they have been really good and they’re understanding.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.