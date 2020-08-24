Stillwater CC twi-light meet set for Aug. 27
The Stillwater boys’ cross country team’s annual 5-kilometer twi-light meet is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 27 at Stillwater Middle School.
The intra-squad event will be held on the Miller Field track. The Pod B race is slated to begin at 7:45 p.m., and the A Pod race will start at 8:15 p.m. Spectators are allowed to attend, but cannot assemble within 100 meters of the starting line, finish line or team camp.
Hunters asked not to shoot tagged bears
The Minnesota bear hunting season opens Tuesday, Sept. 1, and the Department of Natural Resources is asking hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and have radio collars.
Researchers with the DNR are monitoring about 20 radio collared black bears across the state, especially in bear hunting zones 27, 25 and 45, and in parts of the no-quota zone. Most of them are in or near the Chippewa National Forest between Grand Rapids and Bigfork. Others are near Voyageurs National Park or around Camp Ripley.
