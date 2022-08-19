Stillwater football Pony Cards are currently available for purchase from players until they sell out. They can also be purchased at the SAHS Activities Office.
The card sales are an important fundraiser for the Stillwater football program. Pony Cards, which sell for $20 and are good for one year, offer discounts from many local businesses on things such as gas, food and haircuts.
This year’s card features discounts from Acapulco Restaurant, Pizza Ranch, Victoriano’s Pizza, Muddy Cow, Fiesta Cancun, Dominos Pizza, Wendy’s, Carbone’s Pizza, Applebee’s, Brine’s Market, Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Culvers, Papa Johns Pizza, Taco Johns, Mad Capper, The Lumberjack, McDonald’s, Papa Murphy’s Pizza, Mongolian Barbeque, Leo’s Grill and Malt Shop, Arby’s, Patriot’s Tavern, Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks, Dunn Bros Coffee, Brian’s Bar & Grill, Stillwater Bowl, Holiday Station Stores, Sport Clips, Kwik Trip, Fred’s Tire, Heritage Embroidery, St. Croix Cleaners, UPS Store, and Sudz Car Wash.
Stillwater twilight meet set for Aug. 25
The Stillwater boys’ cross country team’s annual 5-kilometer twilight meet is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25 at Stillwater Middle School.
The 5,000-meter intra-squad event will be held on the Miller Field track. The race is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
Stillwater won four races last fall, including the Section 4AAA championship. It was the 10th section title in the past 12 years for the Ponies.
