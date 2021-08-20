Stillwater football program selling Pony Cards
Stillwater football Pony Cards are available for purchase from players until Wednesday, Aug. 25 or until they sell out. They can also be purchased at the SAHS Activities Office. The card sales are an important fundraiser for the program. Pony Cards, which sell for $20, offer discounts from many local businesses on things such as gas, food and haircuts.
Stillwater twilight meet set for Aug. 26 at SMS
The Stillwater boys’ cross country team’s annual 5-kilometer twilight meet is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26 at Stillwater Middle School. The intra-squad event will be held on the Miller Field track starting at 8 p.m. The Ponies are No. 2 in the MNCCCA Class AAA preseason state rankings.
