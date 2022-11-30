For the third year in a row, Stillwater Area Wrestling (SAW) is holding a donation drive for Valley Outreach, a local nonprofit organization that provides people with a wide range of support and services — including food, clothing and/or help navigating resources during challenging times. This year’s collection event will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 from noon-3 p.m.

People are encouraged to donate products or cash and SAW is making it easy to do so with a convenient drop-off site located at 1750 Newberry Ave N, West Lakeland MN 55043. Contributors should enter by the pole barn (look for orange cones at the entrance) where there will be SAW wrestlers on hand to unload and collect donations.

