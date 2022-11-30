For the third year in a row, Stillwater Area Wrestling (SAW) is holding a donation drive for Valley Outreach, a local nonprofit organization that provides people with a wide range of support and services — including food, clothing and/or help navigating resources during challenging times. This year’s collection event will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 from noon-3 p.m.
People are encouraged to donate products or cash and SAW is making it easy to do so with a convenient drop-off site located at 1750 Newberry Ave N, West Lakeland MN 55043. Contributors should enter by the pole barn (look for orange cones at the entrance) where there will be SAW wrestlers on hand to unload and collect donations.
Suggested donations include cash, spices and oil (salt/pepper, garlic, cumin, cinnamon, salad dressing, condiments and olive oil), canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon and sardines), grains (pasta, whole grain pasta, rice, quinoa and couscous), household paper items (paper towels and toilet paper), shelf-stable items (whole grain, hot or cold, kid-friendly cereal, and ready-to-eat soup) and hygiene products (soap, shampoo/conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, diapers-sizes 5&6, tampons, and max pads).
SAW is hoping to better the totals raised during the first two years. The inaugural food drive in 2020 raised $2,503 pounds of food and $1,440 in monetary donations while last year’s event brought in 2,403 pounds of food and $1,000 in monetary donations.
For questions or additional information, please contact Tanya Ballantyne at 651-206-0509.
