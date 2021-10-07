The Stillwater football program is conducting a food drive for Valley Outreach Food Shelf that will take place on Friday, Oct. 8 when the Ponies host Forest Lake. Fans are encouraged to drop off non-perishable donations at the stadium. Food drive boxes will be located under the white tent just outside the gate entrance.
In addition, on Saturday, Oct. 9 players will be going door-to-door and dropping off grocery bags to be filled with non-perishable food donations to be set outside on Tuesday, Oct. 12 for the players to pick up.
