Stillwater BB Community Day slated for U of M on Dec. 28
Stillwater Boys Basketball Community Day will be celebrated at the University of Minnesota when the Gophers host Florida International in a men’s basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 28. Game time is 1 p.m.
The SAHS varsity and JV teams will competing at their holiday tourney in Rochester, but ninth-grade and sophomore teams are welcome to participate in the event. Tickets for this event are $20, which includes the game and a promotional voucher. Following the game, players, parents and members of the Stillwater community attending will be allowed on the court for a photo.
Those interested are encouraged to contact their grade level lead coach or Dan de St. Aubin at danjde@hotmail.com.
