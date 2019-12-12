Stillwater BB Community Day slated for U of M on Dec. 28

Stillwater Boys Basketball Community Day will be celebrated at the University of Minnesota when the Gophers host Florida International in a men’s basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 28. Game time is 1 p.m.

The SAHS varsity and JV teams will competing at their holiday tourney in Rochester, but ninth-grade and sophomore teams are welcome to participate in the event. Tickets for this event are $20, which includes the game and a promotional voucher. Following the game, players, parents and members of the Stillwater community attending will be allowed on the court for a photo.

Those interested are encouraged to contact their grade level lead coach or Dan de St. Aubin at danjde@hotmail.com.

