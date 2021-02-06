Registration is underway for the Stillwater 10U softball program. More information about the 2021 season is available at www.stillwaterfastpitch.org.

• In addition, there is a youth softball camp for second-, third- and fourth-graders run through SAPS Community Education that will be held at Stillwater Middle School on Sunday, Feb. 14 and Sunday, Feb. 21 from 3:00-4:30 p.m. The sessions are conducted by varsity coaches and players from the SAHS softball program.

The camp will be an introduction to softball and emphasizes throwing, catching, hitting and other softball skills. This camp, which costs $45, will be fun filled and all participants will receive a t-shirt.

Registration is available at https://stillwater.ce.eleyo.com/course/3882/winter-2021/youth-softball-clinic

