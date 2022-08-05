Registration for Stillwater Area High School fall sports is underway. Online registration is available through SmartSchoolK12, which along with additional information, can be found at www.goponies.org.
Athletes gearing up for the season should ensure their Sports Qualifying Physical Exam is current. SQPEs are good for three years from the date of exam, but may not expire during the season for which you are registering. Anyone previously registered for a sport can find this information by logging into SmartSchoolK12.
Athletes needing assistance with athletic participation fees — educational benefits cover more than just athletics and school meals — can apply online or by downloading and submitting a form available through Nutrition Services at stillwaterschools.org.
Specific information for each sport is available at the SAHS Athletics website (www.goponies.ord), including coach contact information, informational meetings, scheduled for Day 1 practices or tryouts, and additional information.
Practices for football, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls soccer, girls swimming and diving, girls tennis and volleyball are scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 15. The Stillwater adapted soccer team, which is a co-op with Mahtomedi, is scheduled to hole its first practice on Sept. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.