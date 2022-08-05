Registration for Stillwater Area High School fall sports is underway. Online registration is available through SmartSchoolK12, which along with additional information, can be found at www.goponies.org.

Athletes gearing up for the season should ensure their Sports Qualifying Physical Exam is current. SQPEs are good for three years from the date of exam, but may not expire during the season for which you are registering. Anyone previously registered for a sport can find this information by logging into SmartSchoolK12.

Tags

Load comments