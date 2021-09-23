Ponies football giving back with Tackle Cancer and Food Drive
With help from St. Croix Valley residents, the Stillwater football program is giving back with two upcoming initiatives.
The Ponies are raising money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund when they host Osseo on Friday, Sept. 24 at Stillwater Area High School. Donations are being accepted during the Homecoming Carnival prior to the game from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tackle Cancer bracelets are available for those making donations prior to the game.
• In addition, the Stillwater football food drive for Valley Outreach Food Shelf will take place on Friday, Oct. 8 when the Ponies host Forest Lake. Fans are encouraged to drop off their non-perishable donations at the stadium. Food drive boxes will be located under the white tent just outside the gate entrance.
