Learn to Curl clinic scheduled for Dec. 15 at St. Mary’s Point
The St. Croix Curling Center will be hosting a “Learn to Curl” session on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the St. Mary’s Point Hockey Arena. Cost for a session, which begins at 6 p.m., is $20.
The necessary equipment will be provided, but participants should bring non-slip shoes that are clean and dedicated to curling. Warm clothing is also recommended because the arena is chilly.
The Learn to Curl clinic is designed as an introduction for first-time curlers or a refresher for those who haven’t played for a while. Interested parties should register in advance by sending an email to scroixcurlingcenter@gmail.com.
Additional information about the St. Croix Curling Center is available on the group’s website and Facebook page.
