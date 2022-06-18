The Third Annual Jayson Pernu Memorial Baseball Tournament for 11AAA teams will be held June 24-26 at Lions Park in Lake Elmo. This year’s six-team field includes teams from Lake Elmo, Edina, Champlin Park, Rosemount, Brooklyn Park and Woodbury.
The tournament is named in honor of Jayson Pernu, a 2011 Stillwater Area High School graduate who passed away on May 23, 2019 due to an overdose of opioid-laced Fentanyl. He was an all-conference pitcher for the Ponies as a junior in 2010 when he helped lead the Ponies to a conference championship and trip to the state tournament. An arm injury and subsequent surgery wiped out Jayson’s senior baseball season. After working his way back from that, he started pitching again at Dakota County Technical College but pitching in pain led using pain killers and addiction to opiods.
“The main objective of this tournament — beyond providing a great town ball baseball atmosphere — is to not only remember Jayson and what a good person he was, but to bring a great awareness to the opioid epidemic that affects us all in one way or another,” said Jayson’s father, Jay Pernu.
As part of this year’s tournament, a Dedication Ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 25 at around 11 a.m. With the Stillwater Police Department, Lake Elmo Fire Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Department and the Twin Cities Thunderbirds expected to participate, there will be an official presentation of colors on the field, the national anthem and a flyover.
There will also be concessions, a memorabilia raffle, live announcing and more. Proceeds from all sales during tournament will go to Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.