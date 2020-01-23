Frozen Flannel Outdoor Bonspiel rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25
The Frozen Flannel Outdoor Bonspiel will be held on Lily Lake in Stillwater on Saturday, Jan. 25. The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 18, but postponed because poor weather conditions. The public is invited to attend as teams compete for the “Best Team Uniform” and official “Golden Broom” trophies.
The Bonspiel will begin at 9 a.m., with a traditional Scottish bagpipe procession and included in the festivities. A “Learn to Curl” session will also take place, starting at 10 a.m.
The modified bonspiel is a unique event emphasizing fun and socializing and a portion of the proceeds from the event and all online donations will support Community Thread. More information on Community Thread is available at https://communitythreadmn.org/.
In addition to curling, there will also be a Bugs Free Bags Tourney (cornhole), with same-day registration for the competition that will start at 1 p.m. Cost is $20 per team.
Marine O’Brien Cross Country Ski Race set for Sunday, Jan. 26
The Marine O’Brien Cross-Country Ski Race is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 26 at William O’Brien State Park, which is located just north of Marine on St. Croix. Skiers of all abilities are encouraged to participate and all proceeds from the race benefit the St. Croix Valley Ski Club youth skiing program.
There are three adult races of varying distances — and children’s races through age 13. In honor of the race’s history, organizers are also hosting a wooden ski race. Day-of registration and packet pickup begins at 9 a.m., and will close 30 minutes prior to race start. The first 100 registrants for the 25- and 12.5-kilometer races will receive a Ski MO race hat.
Additional information is available on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarineObrienSki/.
Schedule
Wood ski (8 km) 10:10 a.m.
Classical (12.5-25 km) 10:30 a.m.
Freestyle (12.5-25 km) 11 a.m.
Children’s races 1:45 p.m.
