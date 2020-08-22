It’s an enviable problem to have, but Stillwater Area High School has run out of space to continue showcasing some of the awards and mementos that help tell the story of its rich history of athletic success.
A remodel of the SAHS cafeteria wiped out four trophy cases adjacent to the pillars outside the main gymnasium. As a result, Activities Director Ricky Michel is trying to find new homes for many of those treasured keepsakes.
“We are big on the history of the school and we are proud of the history of our sports teams,” Michel said. “We won’t get rid of that, but we do have space problems so in order to recognize our teams from the past and recognize teams into the 21st century something had to give.”
Athletes and coaches who contributed to conference championships and/or older state tournament trophies are encouraged to pick up the hardware for their own collection. Each of Stillwater’s 70 state championship trophies and those recognizing the countless section championships will continue to be showcased at the school.
“We’re keeping all the state championship ones and anything within the last five or six years, but our trophy case can only hold so many,” Michel said. “We have a variety, as late as 2015 and 2016 and back to the 1990s. Rather than throw them out, for people who have some sentimental value and would like them, by all means come up and get them.”
The collection of available trophies are currently taking up space in a storage room. Interested parties can inquire about availability by contacting Michel at 651-351-8001.
“I have a lot,” Michel said. “I’ve got eight six-foot tables full of them. They are separated by sport, and some sports have a lot. If they’re looking for Nordic and alpine skiing, and swimming — for both boys and girls — I’ve got tons for you.
“If they were on a conference championship team and it was 2000 or 2016, we have it and they can come and pick it up.”
Anyone worried about the lack of recognition for the achievements of those past teams and their successes can rest easy. A “digital trophy case” was recently added to the lobby of the Pony Activity Center.
The digital trophy case is loaded with photos and information, all of which can be accessed quickly in just a few user-friendly steps.
“I think one of the things we tried to do was combine the history of the school with the awards and things like that to highlight some of the successes from the past,” Michel said. “We have an interactive touch-screen trophy case where people can go to a specific sport and see how that sport has done over the years. You can touch a specific year and it will have stuff on that team.”
Also available in the digital trophy case is the induction classes for the St. Croix Valley Sports Hall of Fame.
“The Hall of Fame classes are also on there,” Michel said. “You can find all of the people honored that particular year and a brief bio on the honoree, so it’s kind of a historical thing.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.