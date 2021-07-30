Strong contributors since they were freshmen, Allison Benning and Morgan Wohlers were named the Most Valuable Athlete(s) for the Stillwater softball team earlier this month.
The seniors played a prominent role for the Ponies over the past four seasons, which included three trips to the Class AAAA state tournament — including a state championship in 2018 and a runner-up finish in 2019. After the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19, Benning and Wohlers helped lead the Ponies to a 23-2 season this spring, including 17-1 to capture the program’s first conference championship since 2001.
Stillwater outscored its Section 4AAAA opponents by a combined 40-8 to win its third straight section title, but the Ponies were upended by eventual state runner-up Forest Lake 8-5 in the state quarterfinals.
Juniors Cat Smetana, Keira Murphy and Taylor Gray, and sophomore Alexis Monty joined Benning and Wohlers in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors while junior Gabby LaFavor was an honorable mention all-conference selection.
Benning, Wohlers, Smetana, Murphy and Monty also received all-section honors and Stillwater coach Angie Ryan was named the Section 4AAAA Coach of the Year.
A standout in the pitching circle and at the plate, Benning was a First Team All-State selection by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association, the Star Tribune All-Metro Player of the Year, and the Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year.
The hard-throwing University of Oregon recruit finished the season with a 1.51 ERA while allowing 55 hits and 46 walks with 160 strikeouts in 111 innings pitched. At the plate, Benning launched as many home runs (15) as she hit singles (15) while batting .514. She also drove five doubles and a triple for a gaudy slugging percentage of 1.222 and an on-base average of .624. She also drew 19 walks and totaled 40 RBIs.
Smetana was named to the MFCA All-State Second Team after also putting up big offensive numbers. She finished with three doubles and eight home runs while leading the Ponies with 41 hits, a .539 batting average and 41 RBIs.
Wohlers was named to the Star Tribune All-Metro Third Team and chosen to participate in the MFCA All-Star Series. She batted .391 with a .432 on-base average and a team-high 10 doubles. Wohlers also scored a team-high 32 runs.
Smetana garnered the team’s Best Hitter/Slugger Award while Wohlers took home the Golden Glove Award, and the Pony Award.
The Hardest Worker Award was presented Gray, Monty and Lilly Grundner, a freshman. Monty also received the Most Improved/Teachable Spirit Award and Amber Scalia received the Best Teammate Award.
Benning received All-State Academic honors and the Ponies also received an Academic Gold Award from the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association, which requires a grade point average of 3.75 or higher.
The Ponies will not elect captains for next year’s team, but did name Smetana, Gray, Murphy, Maddie Johnson, Scalia and LaFavor Senior Leaders for 2022.
While wrapping up the season, the Ponies also paid tribute to the team’s only senior from the Class of 2020. Haley Eder-Zdechlik, who started at second base to help lead Stillwater to the state finals in 2018 and 2019, was named the Most Valuable Athlete for 2020.
Softball
All-Conference: Allison Benning, Morgan Wohlers, Cat Smetana, Keira Murphy, Taylor Gray and Alexis Monty; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Gabby LaFavor; All-Section: Allison Benning, Morgan Wohlers, Cat Smetana, Keira Murphy and Alexis Monty; MFCA First Team All-State: Allison Benning; MFCA Second Team All-State: Cat Smetana; Star Tribune All-Metro First Team: Allison Benning; Star Tribune All-Metro Third Team: Morgan Wohlers; Star Tribune All-Metro Player of the Year: Allison Benning; Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year: Allison Benning; MFCA All-Star Series: Morgan Wohlers; MFCA Section 4AAAA Coach of the Year: Angie Ryan; All-State Academic: Allison Benning; Hardest Worker Award: Taylor Gray, Alexis Monty and Lilly Grundner; Most Improved/Teachable Spirit Award: Alexis Monty; Pony Award: Morgan Wohlers; Best Teammate: Amber Scalia; Golden Glove Award: Morgan Wohlers; Best Hitter/Slugger Award: Cat Smetana; Most Valuable Athlete 2020: Haley Eder-Zdechlik; Most Valuable Athlete: Allison Benning and Morgan Wohlers; 2022 Senior Leaders: Cat Smetana, Taylor Gray, Keira Murphy, Maddie Johnson, Amber Scalia and Gabby LaFavor.
