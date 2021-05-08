NEW BRIGHTON — Making just her second start of the season, junior pitcher Keira Murphy was effective throughout while allowing just three hits in Stillwater’s 12-1 Suburban East Conference softball victory over the Knights on Wednesday, May 5 at Irondale High School.
Murphy had plenty of offensive support as the top-ranked Ponies (11-0 SEC, 12-0) belted out 17 hits in five innings to stretch their season-long winning streak to 12 games.
“She pitched really well,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “She kept them off balance.”
Stillwater was held scoreless in the first inning, but broke through for two runs each in the second and third innings and then poured it on with five runs in the fourth.
Allison Benning finished with three hits, including a home run, a drove in four runs to lead the Ponies, who also received two hits apiece from Gabby LaFavor, Mikayla Koren, Taylor Gray, Cat Smetana and Morgan Wohlers. Smetana also homered for the Ponies, who are averaging 8.5 runs per game this season.
“We just hit extremely well,” Ryan said. “We just hope to get better each and every day — and that includes practice — and continue on our way. Things are going well.”
The Ponies travel to Forest Lake for a game under the lights on Friday, May 7 and then travel to Maple Grove on Saturday. The last time Stillwater and Maple Grove met was in the 2019 state finals, where the Crimson held off the Ponies for a 3-2 victory.
Stillwater 0 2 2 5 3 — 12 17 1
Irondale 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 3 3
WP: Keira Murphy 5-ip, 3-h, 1-r, 0-er, 1-bb, 6-so
LP: Jade Wolle 3 1/3-ip, 11-h, 9-r, 8-er, 1-bb, 1-so
Leading hitters: St, Allison Benning 3x4 (HR, 4RBI), Lily Grundner 1x1 (RBI), Gabby LaFavor 2x4 (RBI), Mikayla Koren 2x3, Taylor Gray 2x4 (2B, RBI), Cat Smetana 2x3 (HR, RBI), Morgan Wohlers 2x4 (2B, RBI) and Alexis Monty 1x2 (RBI); Ir, Jade Wolle 1x2, Ella Harris 1x2 and Elly Jacob 1x3.
Stillwater 6, White Bear Lake 2 (10)
Stillwater 6, White Bear Lake 3
At Oak Park Heights, three weeks after it started, senior pitcher Allison Benning completed her no-hitter in the first of two victories that helped the Stillwater separate itself from the rest of the SEC.
The Ponies scored four times in the top of the 10th inning to pull away in a game that started on April 12 was suspended after seven innings with the teams tied 2-all. The game resumed on Monday, May 3, prior to a regularly scheduled game between the conference front-runners.
Stillwater’s 6-2 victory in the opener and 6-3 triumph in the nightcap, created a two-game lead for the Ponies over the fourth-ranked Bears (9-2 SEC, 10-3) and Forest Lake (9-2, 9-2) in the conference standings.
The Ponies, who have not won a conference championship since 2001, which is before these players were even born.
“White Bear Lake was undefeated in the conference as well,” Ponies coach Angie Ryan said. “That was something we talked about, that our goal is to win a conference championship and it was important so play like it’s for a championship.”
Benning walked seven but finished with 19 strikeouts in the game, including seven in the last three innings on Monday.
“Allison really led the way on Monday,” Ryan said. “She came out on top of her game and kept them very much off balance.”
Stillwater stranded 17 runners in the game and had opportunities in the eighth and ninth innings, but finally broke through in the top of the 10th. Lily Grundner was hit by a pitch to start the rally and Benning drew a walk. Cat Smetana reached on an error to load the bases and Taylor Gray was hit by a pitch to push the go-ahead run across. Morgan Wohlers followed with a sacrifice fly to provide a 4-2 lead before RBI singles by Keira Murphy and Alexis Monty extended the lead.
“We put pressure on them every inning,” Ryan said. “It just felt like it was our game for sure.”
It was an important victory for the team, which has made steady progress since this game started as part of Stillwater’s season opener.
“That was our first game of the year and we only had about 10 practices prior to first game and no scrimmages,” Ryan said. “We were as ready as we could be, but nowhere near the team that we are now. My message was just to go out and play the way we have been.”
• The Ponies jumped on the board with two runs in the first inning and cruised to a 6-3 win over White Bear Lake in Game 2 on Monday, May 3.
“It was a fun day for us, definitely,” Ryan said. “We played well and it was a really good day.”
Stillwater finished with just six hits against hard-throwing sophomore Chloe Barber, but added a run in the fifth and three more in the sixth to build a six-run cushion. Benning was one out and one strike away from another shutout against the Bears, but they rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh to close the gap slightly. Just one of the three runs charged to Benning was earned.
“Their pitcher has been throwing really well and we did not see her in the other game,” Ryan said. “She threw really hard and hit her spots pretty well.”
Game 1
Stillwater 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 — 6 11 3
WB Lake 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 0 2
WP: Allison Benning 10-ip, 0-h, 2-r, 0-er, 7-bb, 19-so
LP: Madie Petersen 10-ip, 11-h, 6-r, 5-er, 9-bb, 9-so
Leading hitters: St, Allison Benning 1x5, Cat Smetana 2x5, Taylor Gray 3x4 (RBI, 2 runs), Morgan Wohlers 1x4 (2B, 3RBI), Gabby LaFavor 1x4 (RBI), Keira Murphy 1x6 (RBI), Alexis Monty 1x4, Lily Grundner 1x2.
Game 2
White Bear Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 — 3 3 0
Stillwater 2 0 0 0 1 3 x — 6 6 1
WP: Allison Benning 7-ip, 3-h, 3-r, 1-er, 3-bb, 8-so
LP: Chloe Barber 6-ip, 6-h, 6-r, 4-er, 2-bb, 7-so
Leading hitters: WBL, Chloe Barber 1x3 (2B), Anikka Olsen 2x3 (2RBI); St, Morgan Wohlers 1x3, Benning 1x2 (HR, RBI), Cat Smetana 1x2 (RBI), Keira Murphy 1x3, Gabby LaFavor 1x3 (2B, RBI), Mikayla Koren 1x2.
Stillwater 3, East Ridge 1
At Oak Park Heights, Cat Smetana launched a two-run homer in the fifth inning and that was the difference as the Ponies slipped past 10th-ranked East Ridge for a 3-1 conference victory on Friday, April 30 at SAHS.
Allison Benning limited the Raptors (6-5 SEC, 8-5) to just two hits and three walks while striking out 10 in the complete game.
The Ponies jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a solo home run by Morgan Wohlers. East Ridge used a walk, infield hit and sacrifice fly to answer with a run in the top of the second inning and the teams remained deadlocked until Smetana’s blast in the fifth.
“For whatever reason we were kind of tight,” said Ponies coach Angie Ryan, noting many of the opposing players compete on the same teams during the summer months. “I thought we looked kind of nervous or stressed, but then Morgan led off the game with a solo homer over the center field fence the first at bat of the game, so that was a good start.”
East Ridge 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 2 0
Stillwater 1 0 0 0 2 0 x — 3 6 1
WP: Allison Benning 7-ip, 2-h, 1-r, 1-er, 3-bb, 10-so
LP: Braylin Pantila 6-ip, 6-h, 3-r, 3-er, 2-bb, 4-so
Leading hitters: ER, Lanabehn 1x3 and Murphy 1x3; St, Morgan Wohlers 1x4 (HR, RBI), Allison Benning 1x2, Cat Smetana 1x2 (HR, 2RBI), Keira Murphy 1x3 and Gabby LaFavor 2x3.
