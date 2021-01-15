After successfully guiding the Stillwater Area High School softball program for 15 seasons, Bob Beedle is shifting his focus to other opportunities within the sport.
The coach announced his resignation this past fall — on the heels of a canceled season due to COVID-19 that followed a Class AAAA state championship in 2018 and a state runner-up showing in 2019.
Beedle has been coaching Midwest Speed, an 18U National team, for three seasons and that will be his focus going forward.
“It’s really not a retirement, but just stepping back and up to a different level of competition,” Beedle said. “In the three years with Minnesota Speed we’ve had some success. I’m just sort of shifting gears and getting out of the high school stuff.”
Angie Ryan, who spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach with the Ponies, will take over the head coaching duties.
“That’s what I hoped would happen,” said Beedle, a 1969 SAHS graduate whose daughters Alicia and Carina each played for the Ponies.
Since taking over the Stillwater program in 2006, Beedle racked up a 212-135 record with five section titles and state championships in 2012 and 2018.
“Obviously his last years were some of his best years at the high school level, but he’s had success throughout his career, there’s no doubt about it,” SAHS Activities Director Ricky Michel said.
After two straight trips to the state finals, the Ponies were expecting another outstanding campaign before that was wiped out by the pandemic last spring. The Ponies graduated just four seniors from the 2018 team and returned just one senior a year ago, leaving a talented and experienced returning cast. As tempting as it would be to ride out the next two seasons, Beedle wanted to make sure the program was positioned for continued success.
“My roots run deep in Stillwater,” Beedle said. “I’m a Stillwater alum and both my daughters played and are alumni — and then all of the teams and players and parents — and you really start to get widespread in terms of connections and emotions, so that part of it was difficult. At the same time, our program won state in 2018 and were runner-ups in 2019 and in the 2020 season we missed I believe we had if not the best, one of the top three or four teams in the state and only graduated one from that.
“It was a matter of trying to decide when I would step back,” Beedle said. “When we were unable to play the 2020 season, that starts the brainwaves going in that direction. The outlook for 2021 and 2022 is terrific. The question was did I want to coach two more years and then hand off a less-full cupboard or did I want to make sure we wanted to hand off the baton while the program was still strong? This team will be ranked one, two or three and each of this year’s pitchers (Allison Benning and Keira Murphy) coming back are (NCAA) Division I pitchers. I feel really good about the timing. It was the right time in terms of that.”
Beedle, who coached at White Bear Lake before taking over the Stillwater program, would likely have eclipsed 300 career coaching victories last spring if the season had taken place.
“It was a milestone and that was a personal goal I wanted to hit was 300, but after we lost the season I thought that’s kind of a dumb reason to come back,” Beedle said.
Beedle worked behind the scenes with the Minnesota Softball Coaches Association and the Minnesota State High School League to try make a season work last spring.
“I put a lot of hours into that and, frankly, didn’t feel that with the MSHSL that softball was a priority, and no one got to play as it turned out,” Beedle said.
In addition to an 18U summer state championship and state runner-up finish, his Midwest Speed 18U National Team captured a National Championship in Kansas City this past summer.
“Last summer was the third season I committed to working with Midwest Speed and I really have been enjoying that and working with varsity type players throughout the winter,” Beedle said. “The MSHSL does not allow coaches to work with their players during the offseason and that was a differential that I liked to have that option. The workload of high school sports has become overwhelming if you want to do it correctly and effectively and with success. It’s a year-round job and there’s a zero dollar budget. The MSHSL puts restrictions on player development in the offseason and some of those considerations began to wear on me when I saw the options outside of the MSHSL and experienced them.”
One of the oddities of a coaching career that included six state tournament appearances, including one with White Bear Lake in 2002, is that he has never coached a team to a conference championship. The strong competition in the Suburban East Conference is one of the reasons for that, but his focus was always on preparing the team to play their best softball at the end of the season.
The 2018 season, which was condensed because of a late thaw, best exemplified that approach. The Ponies finished the regular season with a 7-12 record and then lost the first game of the double-elimination section tournament. The team somehow rallied to win six consecutive elimination games to capture the section crown and then defeated each of the three top seeds at state to claim an improbably state title.
His 2012 state championship also finished the season with eight losses, which at the time was the most ever in the state’s largest class.
“I couldn’t give you any particulate moments, but we won two state championships so they would be up there,” Beedle said when asked of his most memorable moments. “Overall, I would say the gratifications come more in individuals and bringing them along and getting players to reach their potential and having all the kids who come back and touch base with you and indicate that you have touched their lives and influenced the lives in a positive way.”
His contributions to the program go beyond the field of play, Michel suggested.
“I think people don’t realize that Bob gave a lot of his time and money towards making this program better,” Michel said. “People don’t realize that Bob donated to make sure we had pitching machines and the best equipment possible, but people don’t know that because he’s not very outward about it. He has worked very hard behind the scenes — he just worked hard.
“I can’t thank him enough for all that he did over the years. He was one who truly gave back to his community.”
He certainly doesn’t plan on distancing himself completely.
“I plan to attend some games and certainly will follow and cheer for the Ponies,” Beedle said. “I still bleed red.
“It’s just been a wonderful experience and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
