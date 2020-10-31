Two more section championships added to the tradition-rich Stillwater boys and girls soccer programs on Saturday, Oct. 24, but it also signaled the end of a remarkable four-decades run for public address announcer Bob Bielenberg.
Starting in 1980, Bielenberg took over for good friend Dan Kilkelly, a teacher at Stillwater High School who passed away unexpectedly the previous year.
Kilkelly called games starting with the program’s inaugural season in 1976 and continued for four seasons before Bielenberg took over. Bielenberg also pulled double duty once the girls program started in 1984.
“(SHS Athletics Director) Connie Knoche asked me if I wanted to do it and I just kept on doing it,” Bielenberg said.“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it, too.”
The Ponies are often ranked among the top teams in the state and Bielenberg, 82, has witnessed countless conference and section titles along the way.
“I’m 47 years old, so he’s been going at it almost as long as I’ve been around,” Stillwater boys soccer coach Jake Smothers said. “Bob is the voice of all of our success. Bob has called every section winning goal we’ve scored. We’ve never won anything without Bob’s voice attached to it.”
“It’ easy to keep time and it’s easy to call out who scored, but it’s about more than that with Bob because of his character and professionalism. He brings a level of tradition and nostalgia to the game in the present and that’s what will be missed next year. There will be somebody else next year who will call out our first goal and it’s not going to sound the same.”
Bielenberg singled out some outstanding players who have competed for the Ponies in 40 seasons, but said the team’s 62-game unbeaten streak for Stillwater boys from 1995 to 1997 might be the most memorable.
“That team went 62 games without a loss,” Bielenberg said. “They had some awesome players on those teams and they were rated No. 1 in the nation.”
He’s been doing it long enough to cover two generations of Stillwater players.
“It’s just a nice association to have with the kids and you have a connection over the years with their parents,” Bielenberg said. “I know there’s two or three parents with the boys or girls who have said to me, you announced my name as a soccer player and now you’re announcing my son or daughter.
“That’s good — it’s not a grandson or granddaughter,” he quipped.
SAHS Activities Director Ricky Michel is also appreciative of Bielenberg’s many years of service.
“Bob has been great,” Michel said. “He’s been reliable and has given so much over the years to hockey, soccer and lacrosse. We’re very appreciative to all he has given.”
A long-time supporter of the Ponies, Bielenberg always played it down the middle from the booth. He said he just followed the example set by Jim Ratte, the steady and long-time voice of Stillwater football and track and field.
“He was my mentor,” Bielenberg said. “Some people have asked how come you never go ‘goal, goal, goal!’ I was told to be neutral. You’re not the show.”
Bielenberg also serves as the public address announcer for hockey and lacrosse and expects to continue working with those sports.
“The coaches have been really good to work with and the kids have been great to work with,” Bielenberg said.“My biggest thing is those steps (to the press box) keep getting steeper and steeper and longer and longer. Jim Ratte said the same thing.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
