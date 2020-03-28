Stillwater Area High School graduate Parker Smith earned All-American honors while contributing to a strong showing for the St. Olaf College men’s alpine ski team in the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association National Championships, which were held on March 10-14 at Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Smith helped the Oles finish in a tie for fourth place in the overall team standings.
The two-time all-state performer for the Ponies finished 15th in the slalom on Thursday, March 12 with a time of 1:33.11, one spot behind senior teammate Alex Harris (1:32.45) and one place ahead Kaarl Damberg (1:33.12), a former individual state champion from Mounds View.
Finishers in the top 15 of the slalom, giant slalom or combined standings earn All-American honors.
The St. Olaf trio’s combined time of 4:38.68 landed them fifth in the slalom team standings. Castleton University captured the team title with a time of 4:30.93.
St. Olaf placed seventh in the giant slalom, which was held on Wednesday, March 11. Smith ranked 44th after the first run (1:08.77), but moved up eight spots after his second run (1:08.80) to finish 36th overall with a total time of 2:17.57.
Smith finished 21st in the combined results. The math and computer science major was also named a Second Team Academic All-American, which requires a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
The competition included several racers who are past World Cup or Europa Cup athletes. The winner of the slalom and giant slalom was 29-year-old Robby Kelley of Castleton University, a former U.S. Ski Team and World Cup athlete.
The Oles qualified for nationals with a dominant showing at the USCSA Midwest Regional Championships, which were held in Marquette, Mich., in mid-February.
Smith placed third in the slalom behind teammates Harris and Damberg as the Oles swept all three spots on the podium. Smith also placed 24th out of more than 120 competitors in the giant slalom.
The Oles placed second in the overall standings for the President’s Award, which combines results for the alpine and Nordic events. St. Olaf totaled 53 points to finish behind Castleton University (25), but well ahead of third-place Clarkson University (89).
Stillwater Area High School was also represented in the Nordic skiing events during the National Championships.
Former Ponies Brian Olson and Ben Alcorn competed for the Oles. Olson finished 22nd in the 15-kilometer classic race on Friday, March 11 with a time of 57:51.5 while Alcorn followed in 34th place with a time of 1:01:11.3.
Alcorn, a senior, and Olson, a sophomore, placed 38th (26:23.9) and 51st (28:58.6) in the 7.5-kilometer freestyle event on Tuesday, March 8.
Olson (43rd) and Alcorn (58th) also competed in the classic sprint on Wednesday, March 9, but neither advanced past the qualifying round.
The freestyle sprint that was scheduled for March 14 was cancelled, but St. Olaf (101) finished second in the Nordic skiing team standings behind Castleton (70).
