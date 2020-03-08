Ben Smalley
Boys basketball
The top returning scorer for the Stillwater boys basketball team from a year ago, Ben Smalley spent much of the season sidelined by injury before making a return to the lineup.
The senior scored five points in a hard-fought loss to Woodbury on Senior Night and followed that up with seven points in the team’s Section 4AAAA quarterfinal loss at East Ridge on March 4. Smalley scored in double figures in 8 of his first 10 games to start the season before suffering an injury that wiped out much of his season for the Ponies (9-17).
Reid Ballantyne
Wrestling
Building on an already remarkable career for the Ponies, Reid Ballantyne notched his fourth straight individual state wrestling championship on Feb. 29 in St. Paul.
The junior won three matches to help Stillwater to a runner-up finish in the state team tournament and then followed that with four more victories to claim the state title in Class AAA at 132 pounds. Ballantyne defeated highly regarded Shakopee senior Ben Lunn in the finals to cap an injury-plagued season atop the podium once again. Ballantyne finished the season with a 35-2 record.
