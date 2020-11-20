It was not the typical National Signing Day for Stillwater Area High School athletes, but 16 of them finalized their NCAA Division I and II college commitments by signing a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The group includes several athletes who have had seasons significantly altered or wiped completely during the past year due to COVID-19. SAHS normally hosts a group gathering for its scholarship athletes on the opening day of the early signing period, but that did not occur this year.
After having 13 student-athletes participate in National Signing Day in 2018 and 2019, this year’s total is believed to be the most in school history. This number does not include the Stillwater athletes planning to participate for NCAA Division III programs, which are not allowed to provide athletic scholarships.
This year’s National Signing Day participants included: Norah Bates (Northern Michigan), Allison Benning (Oregon), Gionna Carr (Tennessee State), Dorothy Chislett (Valparaiso), Hannah Dettmann (San Jose State), Schuyler DuPont (Cornell), Anna Fisher (Concordia-St. Paul), Lexi Huber (St. Thomas), Annie McGuire (Denver), Alexis Pratt (Nebraska Omaha), Alex Ritzer (North Carolina), Sydney Rogness (Utah), Roman Rogotzke (South Dakota State), Ana Weaver (Brigham Young University), Will Whittington (Missouri) and Gavin Zurn (North Dakota State).
Listed below are short questionaires completed by the Stillwater athlete who signed a National Letter of Intent, along with a comment from their future college coach, if available.
Norah Bates
College attending — Northern Michigan University
Sport — Women’s lacrosse
Why Northern Michigan? — I enjoyed the area that it was in, that it was out of state, the size of the school, and I really liked their lacrosse program.
Major/academic interests — Criminal Justice.
Other SAHS Activities — Gymnastics, National Honor Society, Dollars for Dreams, Link Leader, and Key Club.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Winning sections in 2019 and getting to go to the state tournament.
Allison Benning
College attending — University of Oregon
Sport — Softball
Why Oregon? — I chose Oregon because I loved the atmosphere and the culture, which is really important because it is so far away. I also like the coaches a lot. They are knowledgeable and greatly respected.
Major/academic interests — Journalism.
Other SAHS Activities — Tennis, basketball, LINK Crew, DECA, Newspaper, BIZAA, and Dollars for Dreams.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Winning the state softball championship in 2018.
What Ducks coach Melyssa Lombardi is saying about Benning — “Allison has great stature on the mound. She is a power pitcher with explosive velocity and a deadly change up to offset her movement and speed. As a left-handed hitter she also has the ability to drive in runs.”
Gionna Carr
College attending — Tennessee State University
Sport — Women’s basketball
Why Tennessee State? — Loved the coach and his coaching style.
Major/academic interests — Business.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Going to state two years in a row.
What Lady Tigers coach Ty Evans is saying about Carr — “We covet passionate players with length and versatility who love to compete and Gionna Carr is the epitome of the type of player that will flourish playing our style. Gionna is the prototypical 2-way player with a great feel for the game that you can’t teach. She wants to guard the best player on the opposing team and she has a developing offensive game that will only continue to improve with her work ethic. She is one of the most underrated wings in the country and her best basketball is ahead of her. We couldn’t be more excited that Gionna chose Tennessee State University and we look forward to helping her reach her potential on and off the court.”
Dorothy Chislett
College attending — Valparaiso University
Sport — Women’s swimming and diving
Why Valparaiso? — I chose Valparaiso for their great engineering, beautiful campus, and love amazing team and coach.
Major/academic interests — Environmental Engineering.
Other SAHS Activities — Newspaper, orchestra, and club swimming.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — True team state my junior year. Everyone did so well and the energy was amazing.
Hannah Dettmann
College attending — San Jose State University
Sport — Women’s swimming and diving
Why San Jose State? — The girls on the team and the coaches are absolutely amazing and I felt like I had just found my place.
Major/academic interests — Psychology or Business.
Other SAHS Activities — Synchro for three years up until ninth grade and six years on the girls swim and dive team.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Being a captain on the girls swim and dive team and just swimming for an amazing team.
Schuyler DuPont
College attending — Cornell University
Sport — Women’s swimming and diving
Why Cornell? — I chose Cornell for its rigorous academic opportunities and accomplished swimming program. The team and coaches were beyond supportive and welcoming. The choice was easy when considered Cornell’s commitment to their students and athletes.
Major/academic interests — Biology.
Other SAHS Activities — I volunteered with Link Crew and am a member of Bizaa club. I swim year-round for Mako Aquatics.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — My most memorable experience was the 2019 true team state meet where we lost to Edina for third place by 1/2 of a point. It was so fun that night to see everyone exceed their goals by going best times. Everyone on deck was cheering and supporting one another. Even though we lost, we knew we had put forth our best effort.
Anna Fisher
College attending — Concordia University, St. Paul
Sport — Women’s lacrosse
Why Concordia University? — I feel this opportunity to attend this college was perfect for me. I love everything about it especially how I’m close to home, the small class sizes and how I’m part of a new family.
Major/academic interests — Secondary education - math teacher.
Other SAHS Activities — Hockey (U19s), and tutoring.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Being able to connect with each other and support each other. Also being apart of a family and knowing you have longtime friendships is really cool.
Lexi Huber
College attending — University of St. Thomas
Sport — Women’s soccer
Why St. Thomas? — I chose to attend the University of St. Thomas because I have always wanted to play Division l soccer, and then I heard St. Thomas is moving to Division I. I like how it is close to home, and it is a very good school. I am super excited to play soccer here, and I feel that we will have a very strong team! The coaching staff and the team were very welcoming, and after visiting the school I felt that it was a great fit for me in both academics and athletics.
Major/academic interests — Business.
Other SAHS Activities — Varsity hockey and soccer.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — My most memorable experience is going to state for soccer and playing at the US Bank Stadium.
What Tommies coach Sheila McGill is saying about Huber — “Lexi is an attacking leader. She is creative on the ball, plays quickly to teammates or attacks on the dribble. She creates goal-scoring opportunities through creative play and team focus. She works hard on offense and defense and is able to turn quickly with the ball.”
Annie McGuire
College attending — University of Denver
Sport — Women’s lacrosse
Why Denver? — Aside from just the beauty of Colorado, I loved the connection professors and athletes had, and the support athletes receive. The girls had such great chemistry and I knew I wanted to be a part of the team Denver had and the opportunities it gave me. It felt like my home away from home.
Major/academic interests — Undecided.
Other SAHS Activities — Hockey.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — When a few us missed our end of the year banquet for the all-state game and having to come sweaty and dressed in our lacrosse stuff.
Alexis Pratt
College attending — University of Nebraska Omaha
Sport — Women’s basketball
Why Nebraska Omaha? — It had many factors I like but the two I liked the most was the coaching staff and the place.
Major/academic interests — Undecided.
Other SAHS Activities — Track and field.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Getting to know all the different people and being a part of the team.
What Mavericks coach Carrie Banks is saying about Pratt — “Alexis is a dynamic point guard with exceptional play-making abilities. She can score in a variety of ways and plays at an incredible pace on both ends of the floor. Alexis is a spark plug and absolutely fearless on the court. She will bring tremendous energy and leadership and we are thrilled that she will call Omaha home.”
Alex Ritzer
College attending — University of North Carolina
Sport — Baseball
Why North Carolina? — Great baseball program with a prestigious education system.
Major/academic interests — Business.
Other SAHS Activities — Basketball and football.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Winning the section final against Woodbury in walk off fashion.
Sydney Rogness
College attending — University of Utah
Sport — Women’s swimming and diving
Why Utah? — I chose Utah because I fell in love with the beautiful campus and the swim program they had to offer.
Major/academic interests — Business.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Being able to swim with super great girls and watching everyone accomplish their goals.
Roman Rogotzke
College attending — South Dakota State University
Sport — Wrestling
Why SDSU? — I really like and trust the coaches, the tuition cost is not nearly as high as a lot of other D1 colleges, it’s not too far but not too close from home, wrestling is one of the biggest sports at the school, and it’s in a smaller town and not a big city.
Major/academic interests — Business Economics.
Other SAHS Activities — Amnesty Club.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — The section tournament when the Stillwater wrestling team brought 13 people to the individual state tournament.
What Jackrabbits coach Damion Hahn is saying about Rogotzke — “Another outstanding recruit out of Minnesota, Roman brings an electric style of wrestling to our program that will surely excite our fans. Roman’s ability to execute big moves will certainly put our fans on their feet.”
Ana Weaver
College attending — Brigham Young University
Sport — Cross country, and track and field
Why BYU? — I chose BYU because I really connected with the coach and I really love the way that she built her team. I like the location and the culture of Utah.
Major/academic interests — Undecided.
Other SAHS Activities — Nordic skiing, and student council.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Probably state of 2019 and the whole season of Covid this fall in 2020. All of the challenges have only made us stronger and better athletes.
Will Whittington
College attending — University of Missouri
Sport — Men’s swimming and diving
Why Missouri? — I chose Mizzou because of the fantastic opportunities I have with athletics and academics.
Major/academic interests — PreMed/Biology.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Saturday morning practices with my teammates.
Gavin Zurn
College attending — North Dakota State University
Sport — Baseball
Why NDSU? — I have a great relationship with the coaches and I felt that it was the right fit for me.
Major/academic interests — I would like to pursue something in the engineering or STEM fields.
Other SAHS Activities — Football.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Winning state as freshman with the baseball team in 2018.
