Featuring a roster of exciting young professional talent, this concert is sure to put you in the mood for a festive evening. Come and hear Stillwater natives Jack Swanson, Clark Weyrauch and friends sing your favorite holiday classics, show tunes, and standards with Gretchen Perkins at the piano.
“Sing In the New Year®” will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stillwater, Minnesota. Tickets are available to purchase online, or through voicemail at: 612-404-9265. Prices will range from $30-$40, with an option to attend the New Year’s Eve After-Party hosted by The Water Street Inn called, “Roaring In the 20’s” following the concert (some after-party tickets sold separately). Discounts available for Veterans/Students/Teachers. You can purchase your tickets here: https://operatunity-theatre.ticketleap.com/sitny/.
“When we began this event several years ago, we thought a New Year’s Eve concert was the perfect event for those who are coming off a busy holiday season and are looking for something different to attend on New Year’s Eve. Since producing several of these concerts we have heard time and time again that people absolutely love this event. Whether you make this concert the main attraction for your evening, continue on to dinner or to a party, or join us for our very own “Sing In the New Year®“ after-party, I guarantee you’ll absolutely love spending a part of your New Year’s Eve with us” said Clark Weyrauch, Tenor & Development Director, Operatunity Theatre
“If you enjoyed “Opera on the River”, or if you were unable to attend, you are going to LOVE “Sing In the New Year®”! We hope to build this into a great tradition for the holidays in this wonderfully deserving community. With not only one, but two high-quality annual events for the Stillwater and surrounding region, we could not be happier to bring the highest-quality performing excellence to the valley. Mark your calendars now and join us for “Sing In the New Year®” on New Year’s Eve at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stillwater, MN! This is a must-attend holiday event to celebrate the end of a great year and mark the beginning of a New Year of promise for exciting musical offerings to come!” said Obed Floan, President, Operatunity Theatre
More information about “Sing In the New Year®” can be found at: https://operatunitytheatre.org/SITNY2019/
