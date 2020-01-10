Seven restaurants in downtown Stillwater are participating in the 2020 Best Burger in the Valley, an annual competition and fundraiser held by Main Street restaurants. This is the 11th year of the competition.
Restaurants participating in this year’s competition are: Brian’s Bar & Grill, Lolito Cantina, Charlie’s Pub at the Water Street Inn, Nacho Mama’s, Leo’s Grill & Malt Shop, The Tilted Tiki, and the 2019 Champion: Feller at the Lora Hotel.
“We have sold about 400 cards already and so we only have around 100 cards remaining,” said Cory Buettner of Leo’s Grill & Malt Shop. “We’re all doing this for a very good cause, but we want to win, too. There’s pride at stake and a nice plaque.”
The public may purchase a punch card for $40, redeemable January, February and March, Monday through Thursday at the participating restaurants and receive that restaurant’s “Best Burger” entry. Voting takes place online and ends April 15.
“Not only are we raising funds for a good cause, but it’s a great deal for the public,” said Chuck Dougherty, who’s Charlie’s Restaurant at the Water Street Inn has taken part each year. The total value of burgers is estimated at $90 this year.
Buettner noted that all revenue from the sale of the cards goes directly to Cystic Fibrosis research. In 10 years, the fundraiser has raised $165,000. “The life expectancy of a child born with Cystic Fibrosis has increased from 37 years in 2010 to over 48 in 2019. We feel pretty good that we’ve been able to help make a difference.”
Burger cards may be purchased from any participating restaurants, or online at: BestBurgerintheValley.org
