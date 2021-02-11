Hudson, Wisc.— The St. Croix Valley Foundation, in partnership with its ten Affiliates, announces the Vibrant Communities spring grant program addressing mental health needs. The grant program will fund both crisis intervention and efforts that prevent mental illness and encourage resiliency, according to a press release from SCVF. Approximately $110,000 will be awarded to nonprofit organizations serving the communities of the SCVF’s ten Affiliates.
Health data has identified mental health and substance abuse as priority issues throughout SCVF’s service area, the release states. Increased isolation and stress due to COVID-19 has exacerbated what was already a significant concern.
“As we all look to get to the other side of this pandemic it has become clear that, for many, mental health issues will be a serious residual effect of COVID-19” SCVF President,Heather Logelin said in the release.
For more information about the Vibrant Communities grant program eligibility, guidelines, and to begin the online application process, visit https://www.scvfoundation.org/grants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.