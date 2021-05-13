Spring gathering

ST. CROIX FALLS, WI—Celebrate the river and hear a big announcement at the St. Croix River Association’s outdoor Spring Gathering on May 20.

As SCRA celebrates a decade of being the official nonprofit partner of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, attendees will be the first to hear news building on the past for a bright future.

The event will run from 4-8 p.m. A live performance by local musician Kyle Tennis will kick off the festivities prior to the evening’s big announcement and program with author Natalie Warren, author of “Hudson Bay Bound: Two Women, One Dog, Two Thousand Miles to the Arctic,” UMN Press).

The youngest river enthusiasts can make pinecone bird feeders and other youth-focused activities.

Adults can participate birding activities and beverages from Rush River Brewing and Rustic Roots Winery. The event will also feature The Munch Bunch: Goats that help restore prairie and control invasive species.

