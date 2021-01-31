Addison Metcalf poured in 42 points to lead the St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team to an 84-68 nonconference victory over Breck on Monday, Jan. 25 at SCPA. The scoring outburst pushed the senior over 1,000 career points.
Addison, whose father Rob Metcalf played three seasons at the University of Minnesota from 1988 to 1991, also joined his older brother and 2019 SCPA graduate Jayton in the 1,000-point club.
Andrew Howard added 25 points against Breck for the ninth-ranked Lions, who are 4-0 in the Skyline Conference and 5-0 overall.
• The Lions jumped out to a 58-7 halftime lead and cruised to an 86-26 conference victory over St. Agnes on Friday, Jan. 22 at SCPA.
Four SCPA players finished in double figures, with Metcalf leading the way with 19 points. Sam Johnson followed with 17 points while Howard added 16 and Teige Lethert finished with 13.
• Metcalf scored a game-high 18 points to lead SCPA to a 60-44 conference road victory at Trinity on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Peyton Gremmels added 10 points for the Lions.
Lions fall to Breck
Ruthanna Doely finished with 13 points and Emma Ylonen added 11 for the SCPA girls basketball team in a 65-41 nonconference loss at Breck on Monday, Jan. 25. It was the second loss in a row for the Lions (1-3 Skyline, 1-4), who fell behind 28-13 after the first half.
• Brigid Boyle delivered 29 points to send St. Agnes to a 62-54 Skyline Conference victory over the Lions on Friday, Jan. 22. Doley paced SCPA with 13 points while Ylonen added 11 points.
