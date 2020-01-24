With two of its more important Skyline Conference games coming up, the St. Croix Preparatory boys basketball team pushed its overall winning streak to 15 straight while dispatching St. Agnes 80-45 in a conference contest on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at SCPA.
Daniel McCarrell poured in a team-high 20 points for the Lions, who jumped out to a 51-27 halftime lead. St. Anges fell to 2-3 in league play and 6-8 overall.
SCPA (5-0 Skyline, 15-0), which is ranked fifth in Class AA, holds a one-game lead in the conference standings with games coming up against second-place Concordia Academy (4-1, 11-4) on Jan. 24 and Cristo Rey Jesuit (4-1, 7-7) on Jan. 28.
• Addison Metcalf dropped in 25 points while McCarrell added 24 in SCPA’s 80-56 nonconference triumph over Providence Academy on Saturday, Jan. 18. Zach Doely contributed 18 points for the Lions.
• Doely scored 19 points to pace a balanced attack for the Lions in a 66-56 conference road victory over Maranatha Christian Academy (2-2, 6-7) on Thursday, Jan. 16. McCarrell finished with 18 points and Metcalf added 16 for SCPA, which outscored the Mustangs 38-29 in the second half.
Lions fall to St. Agnes
Brigid Boyle scored 29 points to lift St. Agnes to a 40-37 Skyline Conference girls basketball victory over SCPA on Monday, Jan. 20.
Ruthanna Doely scored 14 points to lead the Lions (), who also received 11 points from Emma Ylonen.
The loss was the fifth in a row for SCPA (1-3, 3-11).
• Charlotte Peterson led the Lions with 13 points, but they could not keep pace with Maranatha (3-1, 6-9) while falling 75-37 in a conference game on Thursday, Jan. 16 at SCPA. Ruthanna Doely added 11 points for the Lions.
