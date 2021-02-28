The St. Croix Preparatory Academy girls basketball team extended its winning streak to four games with a 63-40 nonconference victory over Mounds Park Academy on Monday, Feb. 22 at SCPA. Emma Ylonen tossed in a season-high 20 points to lead the Lions (3-3 Skyline, 5-7), who also received 12 points from Ivy Lothenbach.
SCPA jumped out to a 30-21 halftime lead and outscored the Panthers 33-19 in the second half. Ruthanna Doely chipped in with 11 points and Lauryn Schutz added 10 for the Lions.
• Ylonen supplied a game-high 18 points as the Lions knocked off St. Paul Academy 49-38 in a nonconference game on Friday, Feb. 19 at SPA.
St. Croix Prep boys win two
Playing the first of five straight road games, the SCPA boys basketball team routed Mounds Park Academy 88-36 in a nonconference game on Feb. 22 at MPA. Addison Metcalf poured in 26 points to lead the Lions (6-0 Skyline, 11-1), who also received 17 points from Andrew Howard. It was SCPA’s fifth win in a row.
• The Lions, who are ranked No. 8 in Class AA, also dispatched St. Paul Academy 81-44 in a nonconference game at SPCA on Feb. 19. Metcalf led the way with 26 points and Howard added 20 for the Lions.
